Members of Colombia's Congress can now bring their pets to work, in a world first, and for one senator, wild horses couldn't have dragged him away from marking the first day of the new rule.

Alirio Barrera showed up to work on Tuesday astride his white horse.

He first rode through the capital Bogota before steering his steed into the halls of Congress, to make a statement about the importance of horses to the Colombian countryside.

"It is a tribute to the farmers, to the men and women, to the herdsmen who live with horses. To all those people who work in the fields," he told the AFP news agency, holding his horse — named Pasaporte — by the bridle.

Senate President Roy Barreras announced the new policy last week, with his dog lounging in his lap.