Israeli forces have killed three Palestinians and injured nine others in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials.

Following a raid into the Jenin refugee camp, Palestinian medical teams found three bodies, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

It added that nine people were injured.

The Israeli forces raided the refugee camp early on Wednesday and surrounded a home, according to eyewitnesses.

Explosions were heard and smoke was seen from the cordoned area around the dwelling, they added.