WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli army carries out deadly raid in occupied West Bank
Israeli forces have raided the Jenin refugee camp and surrounded a home, with explosions heard and smoke seen from a cordoned area.
Israeli army carries out deadly raid in occupied West Bank
Clashes have often erupted in recent Israeli raids on Palestinian areas, with Tel Aviv saying it is searching for "wanted" Palestinians. / AA Archive
September 28, 2022

Israeli forces have killed three Palestinians and injured nine others in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials.

Following a raid into the Jenin refugee camp, Palestinian medical teams found three bodies, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

It added that nine people were injured.

The Israeli forces raided the refugee camp early on Wednesday and surrounded a home, according to eyewitnesses.

Explosions were heard and smoke was seen from the cordoned area around the dwelling, they added.

Recommended

Clashes between the Israeli forces and Palestinians were also reported in the area.

Clashes have often erupted in recent Israeli raids on Palestinian areas, with Tel Aviv saying it is searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

READ MORE:Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in occupied West Bank raid

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia