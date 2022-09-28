Typhoon Noru has barrelled into Vietnam's central coast, the national forecaster said, bringing powerful winds and heavy rain as hundreds of thousands of people took refuge in shelters.

In Danang, Vietnam's third largest city, high rise buildings shook in the strong gusts early on Wednesday that toppled trees and tore roofs from homes across the central region. Large scale power outages were reported.

"The position of the typhoon's centre at 4:00 am (2100 GMT Tuesday) on September 28 is between Danang and Quang Nam," the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting said, adding wind speeds were between 103 and 117 kilometres per hour.

More than 200,000 people in Vietnam had taken refuge in shelters overnight, after forecasters predicted the storm would be one of the biggest to hit the Southeast Asian nation.

Wind speeds were slower than initially feared, but forecasters said heavy rain would continue into the day and warned of landslides and serious flooding.

The Defence Ministry has mobilised around 40,000 soldiers and 200,000 militia members, equipped with armoured vehicles and boats in preparation for rescue and relief operations, state media said.

Almost half of Vietnam's airports have been shut, schools and offices across several central provinces –– including in Danang –– were closed and residents rushed to secure their homes on Tuesday.

The central section of highway linking Hanoi in the north with commercial hub Ho Chi Minh City in the south has also been closed.