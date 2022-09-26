Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed Greece over its latest "provocations", saying his country will not fail to defend its rights and interests.

"The occupation-looking military buildups of foreign countries all over Greece should, in essence, disturb Greek people, not us," Erdogan said after the Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday.

Erdogan's remarks came after Turkish army drones recorded Greek deployment of armoured vehicles on the islands of Midilli (Lesbos) and Sisam (Samos), which is in violation of international law.

Türkiye on Monday summoned the Greek ambassador and called for an end to violations on the Aegean islands and restoring their non-military status, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Also, in a protest note to the US, Türkiye urged respect for the status of Eastern Aegean islands and stressed measures should be taken to prevent the use of weapons there.

Greece's provocation

Erdogan said Türkiye is following Greece's policies filled "with provocation."

"We are well aware that the real intentions of those who provoked and unleashed Greek politicians against us are to hinder our programme of building up a great and powerful Türkiye," he stressed.

The president added Türkiye will not fail to defend the country's rights and interests against Greece, "utilising all the means at our disposal," reiterating that Greece is not at the same level as Türkiye.