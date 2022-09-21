Fast News

Prisoner exchange under Ankara-brokered deal is an "important step" toward ending the conflict between the two countries, says Turkish President Erdogan.

Erdogan thanked his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy for their cooperation in the prisoner swap. (AA)

Ukraine and Russia have exchanged more than 200 prisoners of war [POWs] as a result of Türkiye's mediation and diplomatic traffic conducted with Russia and Ukraine's presidents, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced.

Erdogan told reporters in New York City on Wednesday that the prisoner exchange under Türkiye's mediation was an "important step" towards ending the conflict between the two countries.

"I would also like to thank all my friends who contributed to this process," he said while thanking his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Erdogan said that Turkish efforts to establish peace between Russia and Ukraine continue.

Ukraine confirmed the exchange, with a senior Ukrainian official saying a record-high 215 imprisoned soldiers with Russia, including fighters who led the defence of Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks that became an icon of Ukrainian resistance, came home.

"We have managed to liberate 215 people," the Ukraine presidency's chief of staff Andriy Yermak announced on television.

The exchange took place on Ukrainian soil except for five prisoners who were actually brought to Türkiye to be transferred to Ukraine, TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reporting from Ankara said.

READ MORE: Türkiye working to resolve hostage crisis between Russia, Ukraine: Erdogan

Prisoner swap is an important step toward ending the conflict, says Türkiye's President Erdogan, vowing Ankara will continue its efforts to establish peace between Russia and Ukraine



More here: https://t.co/R35wEfImsZ pic.twitter.com/Ki3VCYEjtq — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 21, 2022

Pictures of freed soldiers

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said that 215 Ukrainian and foreign citizens were released by Russia in a prisoner exchange.

In his address, Zelenskyy said 200 of the prisoners were returned in exchange for Viktor Medvedchuk, the former leader of a Ukrainian pro-Russian opposition party and a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian Interior Ministry also released pictures of five of its soldiers captured by Russia.

They were transported to Türkiye for their return to Ukraine.

Ukraine releases pictures of five of its sodliers captured by Russia. They were brought to Türkiye to be transferred to Ukraine under the Ankara-brokered swap deal



More here: https://t.co/R35wEfIUix pic.twitter.com/MHIcsvqH1s — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 21, 2022

Türkiye's peace diplomacy

Türkiye mediation has resulted in two major meetings between foreign ministers of the warring sides in Antalya. Ankara's efforts also led to a major grain deal that was signed in Istanbul, helping avoid a global food crisis.

Türkiye-brokered grain deal allows Ukrainian agricultural products to be shipped from the Black Sea through the Istanbul Strait, reaching other parts of the globe.

"This [POWs] exchange, which took place as a result of the intense diplomatic traffic of our president, is one of the most important results of the peace diplomacy pursued by our country," Türkiye's presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said.

READ MORE: ‘Beacon of hope’: Landmark Ukraine grain export deal signed in Türkiye

Source: TRTWorld and agencies