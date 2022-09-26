A new round of infighting between militias in western Libya has killed at least five people, including a 10-year-old girl, health authorities have said, the latest bout of violence to rock the North African nation mired in decades-long chaos.

The fighting broke out on Sunday between rival militias in the western town of Zawiya, where armed groups — like in many other towns and cities in oil-rich Libya — are competing for influence.

Along with the five who were killed, at least 13 other civilians were wounded in the clashes that continued overnight, the Health Ministry’s emergency services said.

