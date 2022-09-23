A model from Myanmar who denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand has said she fears she may be forced back home.

Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, told The Associated Press by phone on Friday that she has been stuck at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport since being denied reentry to Thailand.

She arrived in Bangkok on Wednesday night from a short trip to Vietnam. She has been living in Thailand but needed to exit and reenter in order to extend her stay.

She said she was seeking the assistance of the United Nations refugee agency to avoid being sent back to Myanmar, where she feared harsh punishment from the military government she has criticised.

People denied entry to Thailand are usually deported to their last point of departure, but the UN agency advised her she would be arrested in Vietnam and then repatriated to Myanmar.

Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat confirmed in a text message that Thaw Nandar Aung was denied entry into Thailand “due to an issue with her travel document.”

“The relevant authorities did not make an arrest and have no plans to send her anywhere at this stage,” he said.

Interpol Red Notice