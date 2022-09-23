Türkiye has reiterated its support for flood-hit Pakistan, reaffirmed its backing for Palestine and urged members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to unite against global conflicts and challenges.

The world is currently "less safe and more uncertain," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the annual coordination meeting of the Islamic bloc in New York on Thursday. "More than two billion people live in conflict zones, and around unfortunately 60 percent of conflicts are in the OIC geography."

He conveyed his condolences to Pakistan following the deadly floods in the country, which have affected 33 million people, caused at least 1,576 deaths, and destroyed properties and crops worth $30 billion.

"Türkiye and Turkish people will continue supporting brotherly Pakistan and Pakistani brothers and sisters," Cavusoglu said.

Türkiye has sent crucial aid to Pakistan by air and ground convoys, carrying food and basic needs to provide relief to the disaster-hit South Asian ally.

On Palestine, Cavusoglu said Ankara is seeking peace and stability in the conflict zones and reaffirmed that Türkiye will continue to support Palestine.

"It is in our responsibility to defend the independent and sovereign state of Palestine and Jerusalem as its capital," Cavusoglu said.

READ MORE: Muslim characters face 'epidemic of invisibility' in top 200 TV shows

'Act in unity'

The OIC is the second-largest inter-governmental body after the UN, with its 57 member states spread across four continents.

It was established in 1969 at a historic summit in Rabat, Morocco's capital, in response to an arson attack on Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

"In Syria, a lasting solution can only be achieved through the political process based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254," he said.