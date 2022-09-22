Syrian authorities have found 34 dead and 14 survivors from a migrant boat near the coastal city of Tartous that survivors said had left from northern Lebanon, Samer Qubrusli, the director-general of ports, told Reuters.

On Thursday, Qubrusli cited survivors as saying that the boat left from Minyeh in north Lebanon days ago and added that those on board had held several nationalities.

He said search operations were ongoing in difficult conditions due to rough seas and high winds.

Lebanon has seen a spike in migration driven by one of the world's deepest economic crises since the 1850s.

In addition to Lebanese, many of those leaving aboard migrant boats are themselves already refugees from Syria and Palestine.

Dozens of people in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli held a protest earlier on Thursday to alert authorities that they had lost contact with a migrant boat with dozens on board.

Reuters could not immediately confirm if it was the same boat mentioned by the Syrian authorities.

