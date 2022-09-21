WORLD
2 MIN READ
Japanese man sets himself on fire near PM Kishida's office
Man sets himself alight in Tokyo after telling police he is opposed to plans for a state funeral for assassinated ex-PM Shinzo Abe, local media report.
Japanese man sets himself on fire near PM Kishida's office
Police officers and firefighters investigate at the site where a man set himself on fire, near PM Kishida's official residence in Tokyo. / Reuters
September 21, 2022

A man has been taken to hospital unconscious after apparently setting himself on fire near the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, local media reported.

Initial details about the Wednesday incident in Tokyo were slim, and the police and prime minister's office declined to comment.

TV Asahi said the man set himself alight after telling police he was opposed to plans for a state funeral for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

The TV station said a police officer who tried to extinguish the fire was injured in the process.

Opposition to Abe's funeral?

Recommended

Kyodo news agency and other outlets said police were called to the scene after reports a man was "engulfed in flames".

It said a note was found near the man, expressing his opposition to the funeral.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was shot dead on July 8 while campaigning and a publicly funded state funeral honouring him will be held on September 27.

But state funerals are rare in Japan, and the decision has been controversial, with polls showing about half the public is opposed to the idea.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia