The operator of Germany's Isar 2 nuclear power plant has informed the environment ministry of a leak at the site, which has not compromised security but could complicate the government's winter energy plan, the ministry said.

A week-long repair period is needed, during which operations would come to a standstill, if the power plant is to operate beyond December 31, the ministry added on Monday.

Isar 2, situated in the southern state of Bavaria, had been scheduled to go offline at the end of the year under Germany's plan to phase out nuclear power.

However, the conflict in Ukraine and the subsequent plunge in energy imports from Russia prompted a policy change, with the government now planning to keep two of the three remaining nuclear power stations on standby into next year.

