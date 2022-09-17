WORLD
2 MIN READ
US FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for rare neurological disorder
The biotechnology company's Skysona gene therapy will help slow the progression of neurologic dysfunction in boys with active Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy and will be available by the end of 2022.
US FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for rare neurological disorder
The approval was largely expected after the drug received unanimous endorsement from a panel of outside advisers to the FDA in June. / Reuters Archive
September 17, 2022

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved bluebird bio's gene therapy for the treatment of a rare neurological disorder, the company said.

In a statement late Friday, bluebird bio said it anticipates commercial product will be available by the end of 2022 through a limited number of qualified treatment centers in the United States.

"SKYSONA is the first FDA approved therapy shown to slow the progression of neurologic dysfunction in boys" with early, active Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), the company said, saying CALD is a "devastating and fatal neurodegenerative disease."

In August, the company's beti-cel therapy secured FDA approval to treat a rare blood disorder that was priced at a record $2.8 million, the most expensive treatment to date.

CALD is caused by mutations in a gene called ABCD1 that leads to the buildup of very long-chain fatty acids in the brain and spinal cord. It typically occurs in boys between the ages of 3 and 12.

Recommended

Eli-cel adds functional copies of the ABCD1 gene in a patient's stem cells to help produce a protein required to break down the long-chain fatty acids.

The approval was largely expected after the drug received unanimous endorsement from a panel of outside advisers to the FDA in June.

READ MORE: EU watchdog approves vaccine targeting new Omicron sub-variants

READ MORE:31,000-year-old amputation shines new light on history of ancient medicine

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days