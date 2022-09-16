An Israeli air strike near Damascus airport has killed five Syrian regime soldiers and caused material damage, regime media reported.

"The aggression led to the death of five soldiers and some material damage," SANA news agency quoted a military source as saying on Saturday.

The strike carried out at approximately 00:45 am (local time) came "from the northeastern direction of Lake Tiberias, targeting Damascus airport and some points south of Damascus," it added.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the Israeli shelling targeted sites where Iran-backed groups are stationed near Damascus airport and in the Damascus countryside.

Israel did not immediately comment on the report.