WORLD
3 MIN READ
French air traffic control strike disrupts flights in Europe
Air France has dropped around half its 800 planned services, while Europe's largest airline Ryanair said it had cancelled 420 flights overflying or landing in France.
French air traffic control strike disrupts flights in Europe
One-third of existing air traffic controllers are expected to retire between 2029 and 2035, and training new ones takes at least five years. / Reuters
September 16, 2022

Around 1,000 flights to and from France were cancelled as the country's air traffic controllers went on strike, with their action also causing delays across European airspace.

France's DGAC civil aviation authority said on Friday that 16 airports were operating a skeleton service, as were traffic control centres guiding planes overflying French territory at high altitude.

But several regional airports were closed and the DGAC warned of "cancellations and significant delays across the country".

At Paris' enormous Charles de Gaulle hub, only a few cancellations were listed on departures boards among morning flights mostly going ahead, and staff in high-visibility vests were directing passengers.

"I thought we'd have lots of travellers coming to see us, but it hasn't turned out that way, I'm surprised... I suppose most people were forewarned," one worker told AFP, asking not to be named.

But Christina Sharikadze, waiting at the Air France ticket desk, said "we didn't get any message, nothing at all... we're trying to figure something out" to replace a cancelled flight home to Georgia.

READ MORE: Air France cancels Friday flights over air traffic controllers' strike

Hundreds of flights cancelled

European air traffic body Eurocontrol said it was seeing "significant disruption", with delays totalling over 500,000 minutes by 8:30 am (0630 GMT).

That was more than three times the level across the whole of last Friday when air traffic was moving normally.

Delays of an average 25 minutes per flight were mostly down to the strike, Eurocontrol said.

Recommended

Around 21,000 planes are expected to pass through Eurocontrol airspace on Friday, down by around one third.

Air France dropped around half its 800 planned services Friday, while Europe's largest airline Ryanair said it had cancelled 420 flights overflying or landing in France.

Further strike

The DGAC said it was working with Eurocontrol to divert planes around French airspace.

The SNCTA air traffic controllers' union said its members are concerned that pay is not keeping up with soaring inflation.

The union also warns that recruitment is falling short, risking gaps in the profession's ranks.

One-third of existing air traffic controllers are expected to retire between 2029 and 2035, and training new ones takes at least five years.

The SNCTA says the long wait for new recruits means fresh funding is needed for additional training capacity.

It has filed notice of a further strike on September 28-30.

READ MORE:German carrier Lufthansa avoids another strike as pilots reach wage deal

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days