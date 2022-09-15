Colombian guerrilla leader Ivan Marquez, who initially signed a peace deal with the state before taking up arms again three years later, has said he is ready to negotiate once again, a top government official said.

Speaking to a local television channel, Peace Commissioner Danilo Rueda said on Thursday he had received proposals from the spokespeople for various armed groups, including dissident FARC rebels led by Marquez, who according to military intel lives in neighbouring Venezuela.

"We can confirm that he (Marquez) is amongst those that have sent messages," said Rueda.

Marquez wants to explore the "possibilities of a dialogue towards peace," added Rueda.

Marquez was a senior commander of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) that signed the deal in 2016 that ended five decades of conflict.

But he later reneged on it and joined other dissidents, claiming the government had betrayed the agreement.

Since then, conservative leader Ivan Duque has been replaced by Colombia's first ever leftist president, Gustavo Petro, who was elected in June.

Following the peace deal, former Marxist FARC guerrillas formed a communist political party that is guaranteed 10 seats in congress.

Marquez held one of those until he returned to arms and was expelled from the party.