Flooding in Sudan has killed at least 134 people and destroyed tens of thousands of homes in the northeast African country's ongoing wet season, police said.

The National Council for Civil Defence said on Thursday the floods have killed a total of 134 people, left 120 others injured, and damaged or destroyed more than 128,000 homes so far this wet season.

Heavy rains usually fall between May and October in Sudan, which faces severe flooding each year, wrecking property, infrastructure and crops.

Water can be seen engulfing villages and roads in footage of the flooding aired on state television.

People have taken shelter under makeshift tents made from tattered fabrics after the floodwaters washed away mud-brick homes.

Last month, the government declared a state of emergency due to flooding in six of Sudan's 18 states.

This season's death toll has risen from 112 given earlier this month.

In the latest figures, the highest number of fatalities occurred in the central state of North Kordofan, while the largest figure of home collapses was recorded in southern White Nile state.

