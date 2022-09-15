A court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced a freelance journalist associated with the international broadcaster BBC to three years in prison with labour after she was found guilty of incitement, a legal official said.

Tuesday's ruling came after hearings that were closed to the media and the public.

Htet Htet Khine, who presented a program called “Khan Sar Kyi” – “Feel It" – for BBC Media Action, still faces an additional charge of unlawful association under which she could receive up to another three years in prison.

The documentary program, on which she worked from 2016 to 2020, showed the problems of people across the country caused by years of unrest and conflict.

Htet Htet Khine was arrested in August 2021 along with Sithu Aung Myint, a columnist who did commentaries for the online magazine Frontier Myanmar and the broadcaster Voice of America, at an apartment in the country’s largest city, Yangon, where they had been hiding.

Htet Htet Khine was initially accused of serving as volunteer editor for Federal FM Radio, an underground broadcaster of the National Unity Government, a shadow civilian administration established to oppose the military takeover. The ruling military council has declared the group a terrorist organization.

State-run media announced six days after her arrest that she has been charged with incitement for spreading false news that caused the public to hate the government and the military. The crime is punishable by up to three years in prison.

She is also charged with unlawful association for contacting illegal organisations, which can carry a penalty of three years’ imprisonment and a fine.

Htet Htet Khine has denied all the accusations against her.