Thousands have queued to pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II, with many choking back tears after seeing her coffin lying in state in London.

Britain's longest-serving monarch, who died on September 8 aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, is at rest in the capital's Westminster Hall ahead of Monday's state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

After waiting in all weathers for more than 48 hours the first public mourners were allowed into the vast medieval hall on Wednesday and into Thursday after the coffin left Buckingham Palace for the last time, in a ceremonial procession witnessed by tens of thousands.

Thursday marks the first full day of Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state — the last chance to say a personal farewell to the queen.

The casket, draped in the Royal Standard flag and bearing the Imperial State Crown plus the Orb and Sceptre, was raised high on a platform, with tall, flickering candles at each corner.

The coffin was being guarded by soldiers in ceremonial uniform, in a constant vigil.

'People in tears'

In sombre scenes, many people stopped and bowed or curtsied towards the coffin. Others crossed themselves or removed their hats.

Some prayed towards the casket or wiped away tears with tissues. Some brought their infants in pushchairs. Old soldiers stopped and gave one last salute to their former commander-in-chief.

Sue Harvey, 50, an accountant, was among those in tears after filing past the coffin.

"Inside it was really quiet, really calm, and incredibly emotional. A lot of people were in tears but there was a total silence. It was just so respectful," she told the AFP news agency.