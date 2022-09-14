Kenya's new President William Ruto has said the East African country was breaking diplomatic ties with the Polisario-controlled region of disputed Western Sahara after talks with Morocco.

Wednesday's break came barely a day after the leader of the Polisario movement, Brahim Ghali, attended the swearing-in ceremony of Ruto as president in Nairobi.

"Kenya rescinds its recognition of the SADR [Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic] and initiates steps to wind down the entity's presence in the country," Ruto said on Twitter after meeting Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.

The president deleted his tweet after Kenyans on social media reacted strongly to the announcement.

The Algerian-backed Polisario Front wants an independent state in Western Sahara, a vast stretch of mineral-rich desert that Morocco claims as part of its own territory.

Bourita had delivered a congratulatory message from Morocco's King Mohammed VI, Ruto said, adding that the two nations had agreed on improved ties "in areas of trade, agriculture, health, tourism, energy, among others".

"Kenya supports the United Nations framework as the exclusive mechanism to find a lasting solution to the dispute," Ruto said.

Western Sahara dispute