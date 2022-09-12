Military neutrality is central to Switzerland’s national identity. The term “playing Switzerland” is universally used to mean staying out of a dispute. No other people have upheld this tradition as long as the Swiss, who have even included this tenet in their Constitution. Yet, over the past six months, the Swiss have been asking themselves sensitive questions about their fabled neutrality within the context of the Ukrainian crisis.

Many scholars maintain that the origins of Switzerland’s neutrality date back to 1515. That year, roughly 10,000 Swiss lost their lives fighting the French in the 16-hour Battle of Marignano, forcing the Old Swiss Confederacy to abandon its expansion into Italy. Perched between France, Prussia, and Austria, the Swiss concluded that their interests would be best served by staying neutral in European conflicts while avoiding the risks of being on the losing side in any war. Then the 1815 Congress of Vienna, the Treaty of Paris in 1815, and the Hague Convention of 1907 further institutionalised, recognised, and defined Switzerland’s neutral status.

On the one hand, Switzerland’s general refusal to take sides in international disputes has contributed to its ability to prosper and become a hub for global diplomacy. Aside from New York, the main city for the United Nations is Geneva, which has played the gracious host to many hostile actors who have diplomatically engaged the internationally recognised neutral ground. For example, Bern has for decades served as a bridge between several countries and Iran.

But Switzerland’s neutrality has also had its sinister sides with moral costs.

While staying out of both World Wars, the country shut its borders to Jewish refugees before and during World War II. The country was also a haven for bank accounts and safe deposit boxes belonging to Nazis. Financial institutions in Switzerland had lucrative business ties with the German Reichsbank and various Nazis who made fortunes from plundering wealth from the Holocaust’s victims. As World War II was winding down, the Swiss kept purchasing gold from Nazi Germany. Then after 1945, fugitive ex-Nazis found haven in Switzerland.

Beyond Nazis, scores of brutal strongmen and war criminals from countries worldwide have parked their wealth in Swiss banks due to its historic refusal to impose sanctions on countries unless mandated by the UN Security Council, as was the case with Iraq during its 1990/91 occupation of Kuwait. Also, Switzerland never boycotted South Africa’s apartheid government—a source of shame for many Swiss.

The Ukraine shock

For the first four days after Russia’s offensive on Ukraine this year, Switzerland justified holding off on imposing sanctions, citing its neutral foreign policy. Yet, by the end of February, the Alpine country had joined the Western European bandwagon.

Bern has implemented virtually all the EU’s post-February 24 sanctions on Russia. This has entailed Switzerland freezing hundreds of Russian oligarchs’ and government officials’ assets, denying Russian planes access to Swiss airspace, and banning individuals within Putin’s inner circle from visiting the country. In his March 1 State of the Union address, US President Joe Biden hailed Switzerland’s cooperation with the West’s financial warfare against Russia.

“The Swiss government…took a firm stance. Pressure and concern in the population as well as from Western partners, who are Switzerland’s main political and economic partners, would have become unbearable had Switzerland abstained,” Benno Zogg, a senior researcher at the Center for Security Studies at ETH Zurich, says in an interview with TRT World.

“Abstaining sanctions would have been a much stronger statement than adopting them. Any Swiss credibility with Western partners and Ukraine would have been lost.”

Mindful of the fact that Switzerland imposed no sanctions on Russia in response to its 2014 annexation of Crimea, Bern sanctioning Moscow this year has marked a major shift in Swiss foreign policy. President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis maintained that the “extraordinary situation” resulting from Russia’s attacks on Ukraine called for “extraordinary measures” in response.

The Swiss ambassador to the US, Jacques Pitteloud, explained that “to see a sovereign state attacking another sovereign state without any reason and without any justification and thus violating the very basic tenets of the international order was, for Switzerland, a major shock, definitely.” Switzerland’s decision to join the EU bloc’s efforts to financially squeeze Russia received high levels of support from the Swiss public.