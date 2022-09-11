Thousands of panicked citizens have left a densely-populated district in southern Pakistan following a fresh spell of floods, adding to the growing number of displaced people.

Gushing floodwaters have washed away the first defence line of the Dadu district of southern Sindh province – home to over 1 million people – officials and local media reported on Sunday.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah told reporters that the rescue agencies are trying their best to save the city.

The floodwaters left only one passage for the residents to leave the city as the water level in Manchar Lake, the country's largest freshwater body, is continuously rising.

Footage aired on local TV channels showed thousands of stranded people lodged in tents or under open skies along the main highway that leads to Hyderabad, the second largest district of Sindh after Karachi.

Either side of the highway could be seen inundated in floodwaters for miles.

Another footage showed hundreds of flapped citizens, on mini trucks, wagons, and auto rickshaws, leaving the city. Many others along with their livestock were also spotted trudging along the road under the baking sun.

