United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says wealthier countries are morally responsible for helping developing countries such as Pakistan to recover from climate disasters.

Guterres (2L) visits the UNESCO World Heritage archeological site of Mohenjo Daro damaged by floodwaters in Sindh province. (AFP)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is touring flood-battered Pakistan, says he has "never seen climate carnage" on such a scale, blaming wealthier countries for the devastation.

Nearly 1,400 people have died in flooding that covers an area the size of the United Kingdom and has wiped out crops and destroyed homes, businesses, roads and bridges.

Guterres has said he hopes his visit will galvanise support for Pakistan, which has put the provisional cost of the catastrophe at more than $30 billion, according to the government's flood relief centre.

"I have seen many humanitarian disasters in the world, but I have never seen climate carnage on this scale," he said at a press conference in the port city of Karachi on Saturday after witnessing the worst of the damage in southern Pakistan.

"I have simply no words to describe what I have seen today."

Pakistan receives heavy — often destructive — rains during its annual monsoon season, which is crucial for agriculture and water supplies.

But downpours as intense as this year's have not been seen for decades, while rapidly melting glaciers in the north have for months heaped pressure on waterways.

Turkish Embassy in Islamabad



- 1st Goodness Train is in Zahedan, Iran on the way to Pakistan

- Family-size tents dispatched by Türkiye are set up on the flood-hit areas in coordination of Pakistani authorities

- Türkiye is in solidarity with Pakistan in times of need pic.twitter.com/EjVPwqe2lU — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 10, 2022

Guterres blames rich countries

"Wealthier countries are morally responsible for helping developing countries like Pakistan to recover from disasters like this, and to adapt to build resilience to climate impacts that unfortunately will be repeated in the future," Guterres said, adding that G20 nations cause 80 percent of today's emissions.

Pakistan is responsible for less than one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, but is eighth on a list compiled by the NGO Germanwatch of countries most vulnerable to extreme weather caused by climate crisis.

Around 33 million people have been affected by the floods, which have destroyed around two million homes and business premises, washed away 7,000 kilometres (4,300 miles) of roads and collapsed 500 bridges.

Guterres has lamented the lack of attention the world has given to climate change— particularly industrialised nations.

"This is insanity, this is collective suicide," he said after arriving in Pakistan on Friday.

The effect of the torrential rain has been twofold — destructive flash floods in rivers in the mountainous north, and a slow accumulation of water in the southern plains.

The meteorological office said Pakistan has received five times more rain than normal in 2022. Padidan, a small town in Sindh province, has been drenched by more than 1.8 metres (71 inches) since the monsoon began in June.

Water levels have reached far higher in areas where rivers and lakes have burst their banks, creating dramatic inland seas.

Thousands of temporary campsites have mushroomed on slivers of high ground in the south and west — often roads and railway tracks in a landscape of water.

With people and livestock crammed together, the camps are ripe for outbreaks of disease, with many cases of mosquito-borne dengue reported, as well as scabies.

Flash floods triggered by extreme monsoon rains continue to cause havoc in many parts of Pakistan pic.twitter.com/tx1KF2o1nJ — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 10, 2022

Source: AFP