A tropical storm off the Pacific Coast has brought cooler temperatures and much needed rain to Southern California, ending a scorching heatwave and easing fears that a massive wildfire could threaten more residents.

Officials had warned that high winds from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay could fan the flames of the Fairview Fire, which as of Friday had consumed nearly 11,000 hectares in Riverside County, east of Los Angeles, and was only 5 percent contained.

Heavy rain from the storm on Saturday, meanwhile, raised the possibility of flash flooding and mudslides.

But steady rain helped firefighters make significant progress overnight, according to Rob Roseer, a spokesperson for Cal Fire, the state's firefighting agency.

As of 10:50 am (1750 GMT), the fire was 40 percent contained, and there were no reports of flash flooding or debris flows, Roseer said.

"Thankfully, the rain from Tropical Storm Kay came through earlier than expected and provided a lot of relief for firefighters," he said.

