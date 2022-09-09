WORLD
Moroccans protest ties with Israel, envoy embroiled in sex abuse allegation
Around 100 people protest outside parliament against Israel and denounce its envoy David Govrin, who is facing allegations of exploiting Moroccan women, sexual harassment and indecent exposure.
"Morocco's dignity is not for sale, the normalisation must end," says Amine Abdelhamid, a pro-Palestinian Moroccan activist. / AFP
September 9, 2022

Dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators have protested outside Morocco's parliament against the kingdom's normalisation of ties with Israel after Tel Aviv recalled its top envoy from Rabat amid an investigation over sex abuse allegations. 

Around 100 people chanted slogans on Friday against the rapprochement between Morocco and Israel, criticising its ambassador David Govrin and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported on Monday that a Foreign Ministry delegation had been dispatched to Rabat, following sexual abuse accusations against envoy Govrin.

An Israeli diplomatic source confirmed to the AFP news agency that Govrin had been recalled while an investigation got underway, without detailing the nature of the probe.

According to Israeli media, the envoy is facing allegations of exploiting Moroccan women, sexual harassment and indecent exposure.

'Normalisation must end'

"Today, we are in front of the parliament to protest against the hideous acts" committed by Govrin, said Amine Abdelhamid, a pro-Palestinian activist against normalisation between Morocco and Israel.

"Morocco's dignity is not for sale, the normalisation must end," he said.

Protesters burned an Israeli flag at the end of the demonstration.

Rabat cut relations with Israel in 2000 following the outbreak of the second Palestinian intifada, but in 2020 Morocco followed the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in formalising ties with Israel.

The US-backed deal saw Washington recognise Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara territory.

Govrin, 59, served as Israel's envoy to Cairo before being appointed ambassador to Rabat last year.

There are also claims of embezzlement and the apparent disappearance of a gift from the Moroccan monarch to celebrate Israel's Independence Day.

Govrin is currently in Israel and is involved in the ongoing investigation, an Israeli diplomatic source said.

Moroccan authorities have not commented on the matter.

READ MORE:Morocco, Israel ink deal on aerospace cooperation as ties deepen

SOURCE:AFP
