The death toll from a fire at a karaoke parlour in southern Vietnam has risen to 32 and some parts of the building remain inaccessible more than a day later.

The fire that began late on Tuesday trapped workers and customers inside the multi-story venue in Thuan An city in Binh Duong province, state media said on Wednesday. The fire was brought under control quickly but smouldered into the next day.

Vietnam News Agency reported 32 deaths from the blaze as of late Wednesday and at least one karaoke room and one storage room have not been accessed because the temperature remained high.

Some people were injured from asphyxiation and others suffered broken limbs when they jumped from upper floors to try to escape the fire, reports said.

Firefighters using ladders from their trucks managed to rescue others.

Cause of fire

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc extended his condolences to the families of the victims and asked government officials to support the families and quickly find the cause of the blaze.