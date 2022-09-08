WORLD
US police: Chase ends with capture of Memphis city shooter
Memphis police apprehend 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, who they say was responsible for multiple shootings in the city, including one that Kelly live streamed on Facebook.
It was not immediately known if anyone had been killed in mass shootings in which Ezekiel Kelly is a suspect.
September 8, 2022

A 19-year-old gunman who was involved in multiple shootings in the US city of Memphis and live streamed one action on Facebook has been nabbed after hours of chase, authorities have said.

"Suspect is in custody," Memphis police tweeted on Wednesday. 

It was not immediately known if anyone had been killed.

Earlier, police in southern Tennessee state identified the suspect as Ezekiel D Kelly and warned the gunman was "armed" and "dangerous".

"We are getting reports he is recording his actions on Facebook," police said.

One brief video posted on Facebook showed a man rambling "this is for real" and using coarse language as he opened the door to a retail store and fired twice at the first person to come into view. Reuters news agency could not verify the video's authenticity.

Police have not yet issued a detailed report or press release regarding the suspect and motive. Memphis police said the man switched vehicles during the chase.

Shootings in recent weeks

Local media reported the police chase also entered neighbouring Arkansas state.

"It's unknown how many shootings this man is connected to at this time, but there have been at least three shootings reported today by Memphis Police," Fox reported.

The University of Memphis sent a message to students saying a shooting had been reported near the campus. Rhodes College, which is several kilometres from the university, advised students on and off campus to shelter in place.

Memphis recently has been shaken by several shootings in recent weeks, including the killing of a pastor during a daylight carjacking in her driveway, the slaying of an activist during an argument over money, and the killing of a woman who was abducted while she was on a pre-dawn run.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
