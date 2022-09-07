The second and final suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in the province of Saskatchewan has died from "self inflicted" wounds, local media and officials said.

Police reported his death without elaborating on what caused Myles Sanderson's injuries or death after he was located and taken into custody on Wednesday.

Sanderson was located near the town of Rosthern at about 3:30 pm local time, a Royal Canadian Mounted Police statement said.

Police had earlier issued an alert warning of a man with a knife driving a stolen White Chevy Suburban.

The manhunt for the two brothers had entered its third day. The fugitive's brother and fellow suspect, Damien Sanderson, 30, was found dead on Monday near the stabbing sites. Police are investigating if Sanderson, 32, killed his brother.

The rampage raised questions on Wednesday about why the suspect — an ex-con with 59 convictions and a long history of shocking violence — was out on the streets in the first place.

Sanderson was released by a parole board in February while serving a sentence of over four years on charges that included assault and robbery. But he had been wanted by police since May, apparently for violating the terms of his release, though the details were not immediately clear.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said there will be an investigation into the parole board's assessment of Sanderson.

"I want to know the reasons behind the decision" to release him, Mendicino said. "I'm extremely concerned with what occurred here. A community has been left reeling."

Sanderson and Damien are accused of killing 10 people and wounding 18 in a string of attacks across an Indigenous reserve and in the nearby town of Weldon on Sunday.

Sanderson attacked some of the same victims in 2015

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service said nine of those killed were from the James Smith Cree Nation: Thomas Burns, 23; Carol Burns, 46; Gregory Burns, 28; Lydia Gloria Burns, 61; Bonnie Burns, 48; Earl Burns, 66; Lana Head, 49; Christian Head, 54; and Robert Sanderson, 49, One was from Weldon, 78-year-old Wesley Patterson.

Authorities would not say how the victims might be related.

Mark Arcand said his half-sister Bonnie and her son Gregory were killed.