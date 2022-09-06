Record heat has scorched parts of California, as power operators urged residents to cut back usage in the late afternoon to avoid rolling blackouts caused by high demand for air conditioning.

Among the highest temperatures expected on Tuesday was a record-setting 46C in the state capital of Sacramento, the National Weather Service said.

The heatwave, which began in Southern California last week and moved north over the Labor Day weekend, brought all-time high temperatures for September 5 to San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and other nearby cities, the National Weather Service said.

The hottest day of the heatwave was expected to be Tuesday, and California Governor Gavin Newsom said the risk of power outages was real and immediate.

"This heatwave is on track to be both the hottest and longest on record in the state and many parts of the West for the month of September," Newsom said in a video sent to reporters.

The weather has also made it more difficult to fight wildfires, as hot air dries vegetation that can fuel blazes.

Residents told to conserve power