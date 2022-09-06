Liz Truss has promised that Britain would see sunnier days ahead despite the current economic gloom, as she made her first speech as prime minister after taking over from Boris Johnson.

Heavy rain and thunder forced supporters of the country's third female prime minister to scramble for cover as they waited for her to arrive in Downing Street on Tuesday.

But the clouds lifted as the 47-year-old former foreign secretary's motorcade swept in, and she vowed that the country would "ride out the storm" of soaring energy prices.

"I will take action this week to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply," she said.

"As strong as the storm may be, I know that the British people are stronger," she added, outlining her priorities as the economy, energy and health.

Earlier in the day, Truss officially become Britain's new prime minister, at an audience with head of state Queen Elizabeth II after the resignation of Johnson.

Truss was seen in an official photograph shaking hands with the monarch to accept her offer to form a new government and become the 15th prime minister of her 70-year reign.