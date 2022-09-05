Fast News

Congratulations sent from across the world after Liz Truss was elected as the Conservative Party's new leader, as she will take office Tuesday as Britain's new prime minister.

The 47-year-old Truss, who is currently foreign secretary, beat former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak after a leadership contest in which only about 170,000 dues-paying members of the Conservative Party were allowed to vote. (AFP)

Liz Truss has been elected as the Conservative Party's new leader, the party announced, and she will take office Tuesday as Britain's new prime minister to steer the country through an acute cost-of-living crisis.

On Monday, Boris Johnson called for the ruling Conservative party to rally around his successor.

The Brexit figurehead said he backed her plans to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and address inequality. "Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 percent," he tweeted.

Meanwhile in the UK, Priti Patel said that she will stand down as Britain's Home Secretary, or interior minister, once Truss formally takes over as the country's prime minister.

"I congratulate Liz Truss on being elected our new Leader, and will give her my support as our new Prime Minister," Patel said in her resignation letter to Johnson, which she posted on Twitter.

"It is my choice to continue my public service to the country and the Witham constituency from the backbenches, once Liz formally assumes office and a new Home Secretary is appointed."

Congratulations to @trussliz on her decisive win. I know she has the right plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, unite our party and continue the great work of uniting and levelling up our country. Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 per cent. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 5, 2022

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has congratulated Liz Truss on being named Britain's next prime minister, but said London and Brussels must work "in full respect of our agreements".

French President Emmanuel Macron also congratulated Truss and said the two countries needed to cooperate closely in the field of energy, notably on nuclear.

"I have said welcome to Liz Truss, I have given her congratulations from France and we are available to work together, as one would say, as allies and friends," Macron said.

He added that since Britain is no longer a European Union member "connections and solidarities are different" but he said France would honour the trust Britain had shown in France's nuclear industry and called for closer cooperation in the field of energy.

Congratulations to Liz Truss on her election. The British people are our friends, the British nation is our ally. Let us continue working together to defend our shared interests. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 5, 2022

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin also congratulated Truss on Twitter, adding that he looks forward to working with her "as PM of our nearest neighbour, on important issues we face together, both bilaterally and globally."

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a press briefing on Monday that he "spoke to Liz Truss several times over the last few months, when she was head of foreign affairs."

"I can already say that I am very, very pleased, because this will be at least a continuation, perhaps even a strengthening, in accordance with her announcements, of this British policy, which until now has been a de facto policy identical to our Polish policy of supporting Ukraine in its fight for independence, freedom, sovereignty and for our European values," said Morawiecki.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Truss on winning her Conservative Party's nomination on Twitter.

"Congratulations @trussliz for being chosen to be the next PM of the UK. Confident that under your leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened. Wish you the very best for your new role and responsibilities," Modi tweeted.

Congratulations @trussliz for being chosen to be the next PM of the UK. Confident that under your leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened. Wish you the very best for your new role and responsibilities. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Truss, was "always on the enlightened side of European politics" and Kiev looked forward to further cooperation with her.

"In Ukraine, we know her well. She was always on the enlightened side of European politics," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address after praising at length her predecessor, Boris Johnson on Monday.

"I believe that together we will be able to do much more for the defence of our nations and the failure of all destructive Russian efforts."

In addition, Ukraine's Armed forces also released a statement saying they "are grateful for (Truss') voicing of the UK's systemic, multifaceted, lasting and tangible support... for the sovereignty, independence and inviolability of Ukraine... in Russia's war against Ukraine."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies