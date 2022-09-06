Pilots of German airline Lufthansa have called off a planned strike later this week following a last-minute deal in wage negotiations with the carrier, their union Cockpit said.

The pilots of both passenger and cargo aircraft were due to begin their industrial action from Wednesday, but "an agreement has been reached," said a spokesman from Cockpit on Tuesday, adding that the walkout "would therefore be cancelled".

Just hours ago, the pilots said they would walk out from Wednesday to Thursday, while the industrial action for those operating cargo flights would last a day longer to Friday.

Faced with the threat of new chaos, Lufthansa's management immediately said it would put forward a "better offer" to the union at urgent talks during the day.

The airline was forced to cancel almost all its flights on Friday due to a one-day strike by the pilots, affecting 130,000 passengers.

No details were provided as yet about the wage deal, and Lufthansa has declined comment.

READ MORE: Over a thousand flights cancelled as Lufthansa staff go on strike

Union demands