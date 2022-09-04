Thunderstorms and heavy rain have hit parts of northwest Georgia, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports on Sunday showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties, directing all state resources to help with “preparation, response and recovery activities.”

The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to 2.54 cm per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience unusually high levels of water. Up to 30.5 cm of rain was estimated to have fallen in the area, according to Kemp's executive order.

“This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order,” the service said.

The service declared a “flash flood emergency” for Trion, Summerville, Lyerly and James H Floyd State Park in Chattooga County. Holland in Chattooga County and Floyd County — just to the south — was also under a flash flood warning.

Summerville water contamination

At 3:10 pm, the service advised locals to avoid non-emergency travel as another round of emergency rainfall entered the area.

The city of Summerville advised residents who use the city's water utility services to boil water before drinking, cooking or preparing baby food due to flash flooding at the Raccoon Creek Filter plant.