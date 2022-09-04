More than 100 people have been killed and tens of thousands of homes destroyed by flooding caused by torrential rain since Sudan's wet season began in May.

"The number of people killed by floods and heavy rains has reached 112," said spokesman for Sudan's National Council for Civil Defence Abdel Jalil Abdelreheem on Sunday.

"A total of 34,944 houses were completely destroyed while 49,060 were partially damaged," Abdelreheem said, adding that around 115 people had been injured.

Heavy rains usually fall in Sudan between May and October, and the country faces severe flooding every year, wrecking property, infrastructure and crops.

Last month, Sudan declared a state of emergency due to floods in six states. The authorities had previously given a figure of 79 dead from flooding so far this wet season.

