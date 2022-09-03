An attack using explosives in southwestern Colombia has killed eight police officers.

"I strongly reject the attack with explosives where eight police died," said President Gustavo Petro on Friday, expressing "solidarity with their families."

The attack took place in a rural area in the Huila department.

"It was an attack against a police patrol ... it seems as though it was with explosives and they were killed with firearms," a spokesperson for the regional police told the AFP news agency.

Authorities have not yet pointed the finger of blame at anyone but so-called dissidents from the now-demobilised Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia rebels operate in the area according to security sources.

Dissident groups reject the peace accord negotiated by their former leadership and count some 2,400 fighters in their ranks, according to the government.

Several well-known dissident commanders have been killed recently, many in fighting across the border in Venezuela.

Police sources said the officials were killed when the vehicle in which they were travelling was hit with explosives.

It is the most serious attack on public security forces since former guerrilla Petro assumed power in early August, becoming Colombia's first leftist president.

Petro's new left-wing government has focused on changing the tactics used by the military, demanding that they show more respect for human rights and act in defence of peace.

'Sabotage of total peace'