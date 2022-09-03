A fast-moving fire in northern California has destroyed multiple homes, injured "several people" and forced thousands of residents to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend.

The Mill Fire started on the property of Roseburg Forest Products, a lumber mill north of the town of Weed, and quickly burned through homes in the nearby neighbourhood of Lincoln Heights and prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people, said Weed councilwoman Sue Tavalero on Friday.

She said there were burned homes in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood but "I don't know how many. I'm positive several homes have been lost."

Suzi Brady, a Cal Fire spokesperson, said several people were injured and taken to a hospital. She said she didn't know the extent of their injuries.

Brady said residents are still evacuating and that the blaze continues to rapidly spread amid 58 kph winds.

She said more resources have been requested to aid at least 200 firefighters battling the blaze on the ground and from the air.

Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood were ordered to evacuate after the blaze spread quickly in hot and windy conditions, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Tavalero said the evacuation orders for all of Weed and nearby areas of Lake Shastina and Edgewood covered a combined population of about 7,500 people.

The Mill Fire had burned 3.6 square kilometres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

