WORLD
3 MIN READ
Suit, rallies planned after US police kill unarmed Black man
Family of Donovan Lewis, who was in bed when he was shot dead in Ohio state, says it plans to file a suit, while activists call for protest rallies to demand justice for the 20-year-old African American.
Suit, rallies planned after US police kill unarmed Black man
Body camera video shows a police officer accompanied by a dog opening the door of a room and then almost immediately shooting at the young man.
September 2, 2022

The family of a young Ohio Black man shot dead in his bed by police has said it plans to file suit, in a case that revived anger over law enforcement killings of African Americans.

Donovan Lewis, 20, was unarmed and in bed when he was killed on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio.

A body camera video shows a police officer accompanied by a dog opening the door of a room and then almost immediately shooting at the young man.

An investigation has been opened and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther has promised "full transparency" on the "tragic death of Donovan Lewis."

"The family will be filing a lawsuit," said the office of Rex Elliott, their attorney, on Friday.

"This excessive and completely unnecessary force has become all too common in Columbus," the office said in a statement.

"Frame by frame, the video reveals the truth –– three white officers accompanied by an aggressive K9 dog shot an unarmed 20-year-old in cold blood as he sat up in his bed in compliance with police commands."

READ MORE:Video of US police killing Black man ignites protests in Ohio

Recommended

Rallies planned 

Columbus police head Elaine Bryant said that the officer fired when Lewis raised his arm and appeared to have something in his hand, according to media reports.

But only an electronic cigarette was found near him, she said.

Rallies are planned this weekend in support of the family and to demand justice for Lewis, said Ramon Obey of the social justice group J.U.S.T.

Students gathered on the campus of Ohio State University on Friday chanting "Say his name: Donovan Lewis," according to postings on Twitter.

READ MORE:Protests in US city after police share video of Black man's death

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin