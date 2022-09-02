A man has been detained after he aimed a handgun at point-blank range toward Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner in what President Alberto Fernandez called a homicide attempt.

"A man pointed a firearm at her head and pulled the trigger," the president said in a national broadcast late on Thursday, adding the gun loaded with five bullets didn't fire.

The president shortly after video from the scene broadcast on local television channels showed Kirchner exiting her vehicle surrounded by supporters outside her home when a man could be seen extending his hand with what looked like a pistol.

The vice president ducked.

The man, who had not been identified, was detained seconds into the incident.

Several television channels broadcast footage of the man aiming a gun at the vice president's head from close range as she was getting out of the car that was taking her home in Buenos Aires.

Unverified video posted on social media shows the pistol almost touching her face. Government officials were quick to describe the incident as an assassination attempt.

The gun did not go off as the man, who approached Kirchner as part of a crowd gathering around the politician to ask for her autograph, waved the weapon in her face. Local media reported the suspect was a Brazilian national.

Economy Minister Sergio Massa called the incident an "attempted assassination".

"When hate and violence prevail over debate, societies are destroyed and situations like these arise: attempted assassination," he said on Twitter.