The United States has beefed up its effort to cut off the flow of advanced technology to China by instructing Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices to stop sending their flagship artificial intelligence chips there.

While the news shocked the chip sector by the time markets closed on Thursday, sending the Philadelphia semiconductor index down 1.9 percent and Nvidia and AMD down 7.6 percent and 3 percent respectively, the letters from the US officials appeared to target a narrow but critical part of China's computing industry.

The regulations appear to focus on chips called GPUs with the most powerful computing capabilities, a critical but niche market with only two meaningful players, Nvidia and AMD.

Their only potential rival – Intel Corp – is trying to break into the market but has not released competitive products.

Originally designed for video games, the usage of GPUs, or graphic processing units, have been expanded to a wider array of applications that include handling artificial intelligence work like image recognition, categorising cat photos or scouring digital satellite imagery for military equipment.

Because all the chip suppliers are American, the US controls access to the technology.

Some national security experts saw the US move as a long time coming.

GPUs "have been totally uncontrolled to China and to Russia, so in a lot of ways I see this action as kind of catching up to where the controls probably should have been if we were really serious about trying to slow China's AI growth," said Emily Kilcrease, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security.

A100, H100, MI250 chips affected