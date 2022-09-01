The White House counsel under former President Donald Trump and his top deputy are set to appear before a federal grand jury investigating efforts to undo the 2020 presidential election, a person familiar with the matter has said.

Pat Cipollone was the top White House lawyer at the end of the Trump administration as Trump and outside allies pressed for ways to overturn the results of the election, culminating in the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol.

Cipollone vigorously resisted efforts to undo the election and has said he did not believe there was sufficient fraud to have affected the outcome of the race won by Democrat Joe Biden.

He and Patrick Philbin, a deputy White House counsel also set to appear before the grand jury on Friday, have already cooperated with a separate House committee probe investigating the January 6 attack and attempts to subvert the election.

The person who confirmed their appearance before the grand jury was not authorised to discuss the matter. ABC News was first to report the appearance. Spokespeople for the Justice Department declined to comment.

Under the scanner

The scheduled grand jury appearances underscore how Justice Department officials examining schemes to overturn the presidential contest have been seeking the cooperation of senior White House officials and advisers who opposed those efforts.