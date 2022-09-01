The wife of jailed ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak faces a verdict in her corruption trial involving a $279 million solar energy project, just days after her husband was imprisoned over the looted 1MDB state fund.

Rosmah Mansor faces three charges of soliciting bribes and receiving $1.5 million between 2016 and 2017 to help a company secure a project to provide solar energy panels to schools on Borneo island.

Before the verdict is delivered on Thursday, the court is expected to hear an application filed on Tuesday by Rosmah to disqualify High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan.

Rosmah cited a loss of confidence in the judge after a 71-page document was leaked last Friday on a website that allegedly contained a guilty judgment against her. She said she was shocked to read it was not written by the judge himself but by unknown people in the court’s “research unit.”

Rosmah, 70, said she was not confident that the judge can be fair as he may be influenced by third parties. She is requesting Zaini to recuse himself and for a retrial by a new judge.

Leaks of ruling drafts

Malaysia’s top court has slammed the action of the website, run by a blogger based in England, as “a deliberate act” to smear the court’s reputation and has lodged a complaint with police. Police have said the leaked document was research work on the ongoing trial and not a judgment.

Last week, the court also filed a police report against the same website for publishing a document it said was the Federal Court’s guilty verdict against Najib, just before the ruling was read out in court. The court has said the leaked document was a working draft of the ruling.

Najib began a 12-year prison term last week after losing his final appeal in one of the five graft cases against him involving the multibillion-dollar pilfering of 1MDB. Najib unsuccessfully tried to introduce fresh evidence at the last minute to nullify the trial, accusing the trial judge of a conflict of interest.

If found guilty, Rosmah is expected to remain out on bail for her appeal to higher courts.

The couple have been hit with multiple counts of graft after the shocking ouster of Najib's United Malays National Organization in May 2018 elections, fueled by public anger over the 1MDB scandal.