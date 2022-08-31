Russian energy giant Gazprom has suspended all gas supplies to Germany through the Nord Stream pipeline, as the conflict in Ukraine raises fears for energy supplies to Europe.

"Supplies via Nord Stream completely stopped as preventative work begins today at a gas compressor unit," the company said in a brief statement on Wednesday.

Germany's Federal Network Agency chief Klaus Mueller called it a "technically incomprehensible" decision, warning that it was likely just a pretext by Moscow to wield energy supplies as a threat.

Experience shows that Moscow "makes a political decision after every so-called maintenance", he said, adding that "we'll only know at the beginning of September if Russia does that again".

Europe has been on edge over soaring energy prices as Russia curbed its gas deliveries in the wake of its offensive in Ukraine.

Germany, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas, has accused Moscow of using energy as a "weapon".

'Gas emergency'

At the same time, fears over throttled supplies have also driven companies to slash their energy usage.

Germany's industry consumed 21.3 percent less gas in July than the average for the month from 2018 to 2021, said the Federal Network Agency.