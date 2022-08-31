Fast News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges Russian troops to flee for their lives after his forces launch an offensive to retake southern areas, but Moscow says it has halted the attack, as fighting goes into its 189th day.

European governments fear Moscow could extend the outage in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on it after its attack on Ukraine. (Reuters)

Gazprom halts pipeline gas flow in new jitters for Europe

Russian energy giant Gazprom has cut off its gas supplies to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for maintenance work, further raising tensions on an already taut electricity market.

The three-day works at a compressor station are "necessary", Gazprom has said, adding that they had to be carried out after "every 1,000 hours of operation".

But Germany's Federal Network Agency chief Klaus Mueller has called it a "technically incomprehensible" decision, warning that it was likely just a pretext by Moscow to wield energy supplies as a threat.

Experience shows that Moscow "makes a political decision after every so-called maintenance", he said, adding that "we'll only know at the beginning of September if Russia does that again".

