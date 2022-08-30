Iraqi supporters of cleric Muqtada al Sadr have began withdrawing from Baghdad's Green Zone after he demanded fighting end between Shia forces and the army that left 23 dead and hundreds wounded.

On Tuesday, al Sadr gave his followers "60 minutes" to withdraw after which he would threaten to "disavow" those who remained.

Moments after al Sadr's speech was broadcast live on television, his supporters were seen beginning to leave the Green Zone, and minutes after that, the army lifted a nation-wide curfew.

"I apologise to the Iraqi people, the only ones affected by the events," al Sadr said in a speech from his base in the central city of Najaf.

"Shame on this revolution... Regardless of who was the initiator, this revolution, as long as it is marred by violence, is not a revolution," he said.

The violence that erupted on Monday pitted al Sadr loyalists against Shia factions backed by neighbouring Iran, with the sides exchanging gunfire across barricades— violence the United Nations warned risked tipping the war-ravaged country deeper into chaos.

"I thank the security forces and members of Hashd al Shaabi," al Sadr added.

Dangerous escalation

Tensions have soared in Iraq amid a political crisis that has left the country without a new government, prime minister or president for months.