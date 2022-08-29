Shelling has targeted Baghdad's high-security Green Zone after Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr said he was quitting politics, sparking chaos in which at least 15 of his supporters were killed.

Tensions have soared in Iraq amid a political crisis that has left the country without a new government, prime minister or president for months, and escalated sharply after Sadr's supporters stormed the government palace following their leader's announcement on Monday.

At least seven shells fell in the high-security Green Zone, which houses government buildings and diplomatic missions, the security source said late Monday on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the shelling, which was followed by the sound of automatic weapons being fired in the Green Zone.

The security source said Sadr's supporters opened fire at the Green Zone from the outside, adding that security forces inside "were not responding".

Sadr is said to have announced a hunger strike until the violence and use of weapons stops, Iraq's state news agency INA and state TV reported late on Monday.

There was no immediate confirmation from Sadr's office.

Green Zone under siege

Shots were fired earlier in the fortified area, an AFP correspondent said, and medics said 15 Sadr supporters had been shot dead and 350 other protesters injured – some with bullet wounds and others suffering tear gas inhalation.

Witnesses said earlier that Sadr loyalists and supporters of a rival Shia bloc, the pro-Iran Coordination Framework, had exchanged fire.

The Framework condemned an "attack on state institutions", urging the Sadrists to engage in "dialogue".

The army had announced a nationwide curfew from 1600 GMT.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhemi said "security or military forces, or armed men" were prohibited from opening fire on protesters.