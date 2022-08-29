WORLD
2 MIN READ
Angola ruling party wins vote, President Lourenco secures second term
Official results announced by the National Electoral Commission show the ruling party MPLA won 51.17 percent of the ballots against 43.95 percent for the main challenger UNITA
Angola ruling party wins vote, President Lourenco secures second term
"The CNE proclaims Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco President of the Republic," election commission head Manuel Pereira da Silva told a press conference. / Reuters
August 29, 2022

Angola's electoral commission has declared the ruling MPLA, in power for nearly five decades, the winner of last week's national election, handing President Joao Lourenco a second term.

On Monday, the election commission gave the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) a 51.17 percent majority after all votes were counted.

Meanwhile its longtime opponent, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola, or UNITA, got 43.95 percent, its best result ever.

Fewer than half of Angola's registered voters turned out for Wednesday's election, which despite being the closest fought yet, will extend the rule of MPLA to beyond 50 years since independence from Portugal in 1975.

UNITA leader Adalberto Costa Junior has rejected the results, citing discrepancies between the commission's count and the main opposition coalition's own tally.

Recommended

He did not immediately respond to the final results announcement.

Analysts fear any dispute could ignite mass street protests and possible violence among a poor and frustrated youth who voted for Junior.

The announcement came a day after the funeral of Angola's long-serving ex-ruler and former MPLA leader, Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who died in Spain in July.

READ MORE: Angola's incumbent president secures strong lead in early poll results

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin