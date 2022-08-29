Pakistan has called “highly regrettable” a claim by the interim Afghanistan government that the US is using Pakistan’s airspace for drone operations.

A statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry late on Sunday said Islamabad has noted with deep concern the allegation by Afghanistan’s acting Defence Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob regarding the use of Pakistan’s airspace in a US counter-terrorism drone operation in Afghanistan.

“In the absence of any evidence, as acknowledged by the Afghan minister himself, such conjectural allegations are highly regrettable and defy the norms of responsible diplomatic conduct," said the ministry.

On Sunday, Yaqoob claimed that the airstrike that killed the leader of the Al Qaeda terrorist organization, Ayman al Zawahiri, was carried out using Pakistani airspace.

The ministry added that it reaffirms its belief in the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states and condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

READ MORE:Taliban government accuses Pakistan of providing airspace for US drones