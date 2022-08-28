Kuwait will hold a parliamentary election on September 29, state news agency KUNA has reported.

Sunday's announcement comes after the Gulf state's crown prince moved to dissolve parliament in a bid to resolve a political standoff between the government and the elected legislature.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al Ahmad al Sabah, who has taken on most of the ruling emir's duties, issued a decree calling on voters to elect a new 50-seat assembly on September 29, KUNA said.

New districts will be added to the electoral circumscriptions, the decree showed.

Sheikh Meshal dissolved parliament earlier this month saying domestic politics were being "torn by disagreement and personal interests" to the detriment of the US-allied country and OPEC oil producer.

Lawmakers' protest

He made the move following a protest held by more than a dozen MPs inside parliament pressing the crown prince to appoint a new government.