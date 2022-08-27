Hundreds of people have held demonstrations in several parts of India to protest a recent government decision to free 11 Hindu men who had been jailed for life for gang raping a Muslim woman during India's devastating 2002 religious riots.

On Saturday, protesters in the country's capital, New Delhi, chanted slogans and demanded the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled government in the western state of Gujarat rescind the decision. They also sang songs in solidarity with the Muslim victim.

Similar protests were also held in several other states.

The 11 men, released on suspended sentences on August 15 when India celebrated 75 years of independence, were convicted in 2008 of rape, murder and unlawful assembly.

The attackers were greeted by relatives outside the prison who gave them sweets and touched their feet in a traditional Indian sign of respect.

A far-right Hindu group Vishwa Hindu Parishad (Global Council of Hindus) greeted the convicted rapists with garlands.

Parishad is the cultural arm of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (or RSS) –– the largest Hindu far-right group in India.

Demanding answers

The victim, who is now in her 40s, recently said the decision by the Gujarat state government has left her numb and shaken her faith in justice.

The victim was pregnant when she was brutally gang raped in communal violence in 2002 in Gujarat, which saw over 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, killed in some of the worst religious riots India has experienced since its independence from Britain in 1947.

Seven members of the woman’s family, including her three-year-old daughter, were also killed in the violence.

"The whole country should demand an answer directly from the prime minister of this country," said Kavita Krishnan, a prominent activist.