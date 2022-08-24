Syria has long suffered from a brutal civil war that allowed terror groups like Daesh and the YPG/PKK to gain access to critical border areas in the Middle Eastern state neighbouring Türkiye.

Ankara has had serious concerns about the growing influence of terror groups in Syria. To limit the capabilities of the terror groups before they destabilised the region, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations in northeastern Syria on August 24, 2016, hitting both Daesh and YPG/PKK positions. While Daesh was running amok, the YPG/PKK was pursuing its own agenda to destabilise the region and posed a direct threat to regional peace.

Hence, Operation Euphrates Shield became the first large-scale Turkish cross-border operation in Syria. The YPG is the Syrian wing of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU. The PKK’s decades-long terror campaign has led to tens of thousands of deaths.

While the Turkish army and allied groups from the Syrian opposition faced many complexities related to difficult terrain and the constantly changing equation of shifting alliances in the civil war, after seven-month-long fighting, Ankara successfully liberated areas between Azaz and Jarablus, securing a crucial border region for Türkiye.

When Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the end of the Euphrates Shield on March 29, 2017, Ankara had already secured a swathe of territory in northeastern Syria, clearing much of the Daesh presence across its border.

The operation implemented the two important Turkish objectives: kicking out Daesh from Turkish-Syria border areas and severing YPG’s connection points between Afrin, a northwestern region, which was also later liberated by Ankara in 2018 with the Olive Branch Operation, and other areas, from Ayn al Arab to Qamishli.

In this perspective, the Euphrates Shield was a crucial milestone for Türkiye’s aim to dismantle both Daesh and the YPG/PKK from northern Syria and showing the world that the Turkish army is capable of fighting different terror groups at the same time.

Let’s examine these two objectives closely to see how the operation has contributed to creating a relatively better security environment across northeastern Syria.

Dismantling Daesh

The Turkish operation was a serious blow to Daesh’s presence in northern Syria. But the group’s losing control of Al Bab, a strategic city known as “gateway”, was also an equally important setback for the terrorist outfit for both psychological and military reasons.

Al Bab was psychologically important for Daesh because it included a village called Dabiq, which is also the name of the group’s online magazine. Daesh has put enormous emphasis on the importance of Dabiq in its apocalyptic vision, so losing the territory was a significant blow in terms of psychological warfare against the group.