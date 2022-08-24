Ethiopia’s government and rebels in the restive Tigray region have traded blame as fighting erupted, ending a months-long truce and severely denting hopes for lasting peace.

A government statement said on Wednesday that Tigray rebels carried out attacks on Ethiopian forces near Kobo district and “have effectively broken the cease-fire.”

The attacks began around dawn “on the Eastern Front; from Bisober, Zobel and Tekulshe direction,” the statement said.

However, Getachew Reda, spokesperson for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), said Ethiopian forces launched a “large-scale offensive” on rebel positions.

“The regime’s well-orchestrated campaign and the international community has now been revealed for the drama that it has always been,” he said on Twitter.

A statement from the military command of Tigrayan forces said an “extensive offensive” started “in the direction of Chobe Ber, Janora, Gubagala, Yalow, Alamata, Bala and Bisober.”

It said the assault was “designed as an auxiliary attack to enable the occupation of Southern Tigray,” with the “primary offensive” expected “from Western Tigray and Western Gondar.”

